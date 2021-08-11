Wall Street Analyst Initiated Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ: BGFV] closed the trading session at $24.40 on 08/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.75, while the highest price level was $24.84. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results.

Achieves Record Quarterly Sales and Earnings Results.

Same Store Sales Increased 31.2% in FY 2021 Second Quarter versus the High-End of Guidance of 27%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 147.96 percent and weekly performance of 2.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, BGFV reached to a volume of 1327938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGFV shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGFV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $20 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2017, representing the official price target for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16.50 to $18, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on BGFV stock. On October 06, 2016, analysts increased their price target for BGFV shares from 10 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGFV in the course of the last twelve months was 3.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

BGFV stock trade performance evaluation

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, BGFV shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 237.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.50, while it was recorded at 23.00 for the last single week of trading, and 17.45 for the last 200 days.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGFV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation go to -6.54%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $248 million, or 45.80% of BGFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGFV stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,136,039, which is approximately -2.448% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 861,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.02 million in BGFV stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $20.82 million in BGFV stock with ownership of nearly 6853.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ:BGFV] by around 3,450,046 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,635,557 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 5,072,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,158,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGFV stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 768,115 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,209,956 shares during the same period.