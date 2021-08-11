Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Stock trading around $8.31 per share: What’s Next?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] price plunged by -8.68 percent to reach at -$0.79. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Vertex Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Strategic Update.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) “Vertex Energy”, “Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS.

A sum of 2947118 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.02M shares. Vertex Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $8.84 and dropped to a low of $8.06 until finishing in the latest session at $8.31.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.40, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTNR stock. On July 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for VTNR shares from 3 to 2.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

VTNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -21.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 255.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1256.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.02, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.35 and a Gross Margin at +8.01. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.12.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now -14.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.56. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 795.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$96,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

VTNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $97 million, or 20.90% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 2,516,830, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,226,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.5 million in VTNR stocks shares; and TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $12.46 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 6,868,242 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 184,715 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,614,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,667,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,456,047 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 98,215 shares during the same period.