Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] Stock trading around $2.13 per share: What’s Next?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] traded at a low on 08/10/21, posting a -5.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.13. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Verb Technology Partners with Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Company NewAge, Inc. in Launching App for Independent Distributors to Increase Customer Engagement and Drive Sales Conversion Rates.

NewAge Share App will serve up to 600,000 independent distributors in 75 countries.

VERB provides a centralized sales enablement solution with interactive video capabilities for customer relationship, content, and learning management.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3156013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at 7.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.71%.

The market cap for VERB stock reached $141.30 million, with 63.37 million shares outstanding and 54.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.56M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 3156013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has VERB stock performed recently?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.17. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $11 million, or 8.30% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,623,161, which is approximately 48.209% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,314,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 million in VERB stocks shares; and BCJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.25 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 2,391,182 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 849,826 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,020,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,261,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 554,323 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 608,416 shares during the same period.