Transocean Ltd. [RIG] is 52.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.56 during the day while it closed the day at $3.53. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Total contract drilling revenues were $656 million (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $713 million), compared with $653 million in the first quarter of 2021 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $709 million);.

Revenue efficiency(1) was 98.0%, compared with 97.4% in the prior quarter;.

Transocean Ltd. stock has also gained 0.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIG stock has declined by -9.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.40% and gained 52.81% year-on date.

The market cap for RIG stock reached $2.25 billion, with 621.00 million shares outstanding and 601.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.61M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 12751419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

RIG stock trade performance evaluation

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -21.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Transocean Ltd. [RIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,239 million, or 52.00% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,859,797, which is approximately 4.029% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,655,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.29 million in RIG stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $169.6 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly -0.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 73,081,060 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 24,289,847 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 253,599,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,970,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,901,970 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 8,366,082 shares during the same period.