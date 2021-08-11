TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Stock trading around $3.29 per share: What’s Next?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.37%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results, Attainment Of Low Carbon Energy Milestones And Secures Multiple Deepwater Awards.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) announced second quarter 2021 results.

Second quarter 2021 revenue was $102 million, a sequential increase of 32% over the first quarter of 2021 reflecting improvements by all business segments, including the seasonal peak in Northern Europe chemicals sales. Net loss before discontinued operations was $6.7 million, inclusive of $4.7 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. This compares to a net loss before discontinued operations of $11.9 million in the first quarter, inclusive of $6.6 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. Net loss per share from continuing operations in the second quarter was $0.05. Excluding the non-recurring charges and expenses, the net loss per share from continuing operations was $0.02. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring charges, was $13.0 million, which includes a $1.6 million benefit from the increase in TETRA’s equity ownership in CSI Compressco LP and Standard Lithium, where we own approximately 10.9% and 1.1%, respectively. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was up 44% from the first quarter of 2021 reflecting stronger operational performance from both business segments. Cash flow from operating activities was $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and compared to $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, while adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was a use of cash of $4.5 million reflecting a buildup in working capital from the higher activity levels towards the end of the second quarter. This compares to $5.4 million of adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, TTI stock rose by 442.90%. The one-year TETRA Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.27. The average equity rating for TTI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $392.63 million, with 126.58 million shares outstanding and 114.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, TTI stock reached a trading volume of 1716963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.25 to $1, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TTI stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TTI shares from 2.25 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

TTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, TTI shares dropped by -19.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 442.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.65, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TETRA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

TTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $211 million, or 54.30% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 8,061,350, which is approximately 15.89% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,371,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.67 million in TTI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $17.08 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 24,005,640 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 16,559,705 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 23,566,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,132,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,259,489 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,975,280 shares during the same period.