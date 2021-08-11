Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] is 277.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX: SLI] price surged by 6.70 percent to reach at $0.53. The company report on August 3, 2021 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results, Attainment Of Low Carbon Energy Milestones And Secures Multiple Deepwater Awards.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) announced second quarter 2021 results.

Second quarter 2021 revenue was $102 million, a sequential increase of 32% over the first quarter of 2021 reflecting improvements by all business segments, including the seasonal peak in Northern Europe chemicals sales. Net loss before discontinued operations was $6.7 million, inclusive of $4.7 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. This compares to a net loss before discontinued operations of $11.9 million in the first quarter, inclusive of $6.6 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. Net loss per share from continuing operations in the second quarter was $0.05. Excluding the non-recurring charges and expenses, the net loss per share from continuing operations was $0.02. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring charges, was $13.0 million, which includes a $1.6 million benefit from the increase in TETRA’s equity ownership in CSI Compressco LP and Standard Lithium, where we own approximately 10.9% and 1.1%, respectively. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was up 44% from the first quarter of 2021 reflecting stronger operational performance from both business segments. Cash flow from operating activities was $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and compared to $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, while adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was a use of cash of $4.5 million reflecting a buildup in working capital from the higher activity levels towards the end of the second quarter. This compares to $5.4 million of adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2021.

A sum of 2071710 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 605.64K shares. Standard Lithium Ltd. shares reached a high of $8.59 and dropped to a low of $8.0761 until finishing in the latest session at $8.44.

Guru’s Opinion on Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd. is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

SLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.14. With this latest performance, SLI shares gained by 52.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 744.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.46 for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.80, while it was recorded at 7.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Standard Lithium Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SLI is now -19.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, SLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.80.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.50 and a Current Ratio set at 20.50.

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.15% of SLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLI stocks are: HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC with ownership of 15,640, which is approximately 18.038% of the company’s market cap and around 4.92% of the total institutional ownership; SONORA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in SLI stocks shares; and PACITTI GROUP INC., currently with $1000.0 in SLI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Standard Lithium Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX:SLI] by around 2,490 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 100 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.