SOS Limited [SOS] Is Currently -2.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] loss -2.15% on the last trading session, reaching $3.18 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2021 that SOS Ltd. Enters Into a Joint Venture Agreement with Niagara Development and Accelerates its Blockchain Operations into the US.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company”or “SOS”) announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Niagara Development LLC (“Niagara Development”), a New Jersey limited liability company, for a joint venture to be based in Niagara, Wisconsin.

The joint venture, FD LLC, is expected to carry out crypto-currency mining operations and construct an international standardized Digital Super Computing Custody Operation Center.

SOS Limited represents 187.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $533.03 million with the latest information. SOS stock price has been found in the range of $3.11 to $3.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.10M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 12206103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for SOS stock

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.22. With this latest performance, SOS shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.68 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $13 million, or 4.10% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,730,564, which is approximately 7597.211% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 387,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 million in SOS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $1.03 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 3,862,554 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 607,105 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 362,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,107,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,755,643 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 250,457 shares during the same period.