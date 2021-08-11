Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] Revenue clocked in at $23.00 million, up 176.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Score Media and Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: SCR] gained 0.86% or 0.28 points to close at $32.97 with a heavy trading volume of 1080811 shares. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Penn National Gaming to Acquire Score Media and Gaming, Creating North America’s Leading Digital Sports Content, Gaming and Technology Company.

Transaction fortifies Penn National’s bespoke digital media and gaming strategy, creating a complete one-stop destination.

Addition of theScore’s fully integrated betting and media platform into existing ecosystem will lead to best-in-class engagement and retention.

It opened the trading session at $32.66, the shares rose to $33.04 and dropped to $32.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SCR points out that the company has recorded -18.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -718.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, SCR reached to a volume of 1080811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Score Media and Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on SCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Score Media and Gaming Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 92.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43.

Trading performance analysis for SCR stock

Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.92. With this latest performance, SCR shares gained by 81.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 522.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.94 for Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.71, while it was recorded at 29.96 for the last single week of trading.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -170.07 and a Gross Margin at -38.13. Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.05.

Return on Total Capital for SCR is now -71.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.27. Additionally, SCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR] managed to generate an average of -$139,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Score Media and Gaming Inc. [SCR]

There are presently around $171 million, or 23.48% of SCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,508,137, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.45% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 891,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.39 million in SCR stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $13.23 million in SCR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Score Media and Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:SCR] by around 4,998,084 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 51,761 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 139,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,189,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,833,990 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 51,761 shares during the same period.