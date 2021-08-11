Puxin Limited [NEW] Revenue clocked in at $439.50 million, down -87.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Puxin Limited [NYSE: NEW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.80% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.69%. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Puxin Limited Responds to Media Reports.

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) (“Puxin” or the “Company”), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China’s official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burdens of Homework and After-school Tutoring for Students of Compulsory Education (the “Opinion”), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to after-school tutoring services, including, among others, (i) institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China’s compulsory education system, or Academic AST Institutions, are required to be registered as non-profit, no approval will be granted to establish new Academic AST Institutions, and online Academic AST Institutions will be subject to approvals; (ii) foreign ownership in Academic AST Institutions is prohibited, including through contractual arrangements, and companies with existing foreign ownership are required to make rectification; (iii) listed companies are prohibited from raising capital to invest in businesses that offer after-school tutoring services on academic subjects of compulsory education; (iv) Academic AST Institutions are prohibited from providing tutoring services on academic subjects of compulsory education during public holidays, weekends and school breaks; and (v) Academic AST Institutions are required to follow the fee standards to be determined by competent government authorities. The Opinion also provides that the supervision on institutions providing after-school tutoring on academic subjects of high schools (which are not within China’s compulsory education system) will be implemented with reference to the Opinion.

The Company will follow the requirements under the Opinion and comply with all applicable rules and regulations in providing educational services, including those to be adopted by local governmental authorities following the Opinion. The Company is carefully considering appropriate compliance measures in response to the Opinion, and expects such measures to have material adverse impact on the Company’s after-school tutoring services, results of operations and prospectus. The Company will proactively seek guidance from, and cooperate with, the government authorities in connection with its efforts to comply with the Opinion and any related rules and regulations.

Over the last 12 months, NEW stock dropped by -93.86%. The average equity rating for NEW stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.08 million, with 87.23 million shares outstanding and 87.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, NEW stock reached a trading volume of 1418439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Puxin Limited [NEW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puxin Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

NEW Stock Performance Analysis:

Puxin Limited [NEW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, NEW shares dropped by -48.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.63 for Puxin Limited [NEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4262, while it was recorded at 0.6899 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6989 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Puxin Limited Fundamentals:

Puxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Puxin Limited [NEW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 11.50% of NEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEW stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 2,246,600, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCHISE CAPITAL LTD, holding 1,161,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in NEW stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $0.8 million in NEW stock with ownership of nearly 36.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Puxin Limited [NYSE:NEW] by around 3,343,242 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,385,312 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,242,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,971,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEW stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,942,729 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 840,297 shares during the same period.