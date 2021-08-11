Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] moved down -5.57: Why It’s Important

Performant Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: PFMT] loss -5.57% on the last trading session, reaching $4.75 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021.

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), (the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and related analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity services industry, reported the following financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021:.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights.

Performant Financial Corporation represents 54.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $266.38 million with the latest information. PFMT stock price has been found in the range of $4.36 to $5.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 711.00K shares, PFMT reached a trading volume of 1139589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Performant Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Colliers Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Performant Financial Corporation stock. On February 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for PFMT shares from 3 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performant Financial Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFMT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, PFMT shares gained by 18.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 262.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 691.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.34 and a Gross Margin at +8.36. Performant Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.97.

Return on Total Capital for PFMT is now 11.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.57. Additionally, PFMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] managed to generate an average of -$11,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Performant Financial Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performant Financial Corporation go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $104 million, or 39.90% of PFMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFMT stocks are: PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 12,545,261, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.10% of the total institutional ownership; MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,479,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.53 million in PFMT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $6.84 million in PFMT stock with ownership of nearly -8.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Performant Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Performant Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:PFMT] by around 1,727,989 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 396,621 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 19,871,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,995,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFMT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,079,702 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 35,964 shares during the same period.