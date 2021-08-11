Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] is -39.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Origin Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.43%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Origin Materials Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label.

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, announced that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product label. The products, chloromethyl furfural (CMF) and hydrothermal carbon (HTC), are now able to display a unique USDA label that highlights their percentage of biobased content.

The market cap for the stock reached $897.20 million, with 90.56 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, ORGN stock reached a trading volume of 3540902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Origin Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Materials Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ORGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, ORGN shares dropped by -22.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading, and 9.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Origin Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Origin Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

ORGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Origin Materials Inc. go to 10.00%.

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $346 million, or 44.40% of ORGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGN stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 5,773,118, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,424,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.4 million in ORGN stocks shares; and GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $24.23 million in ORGN stock with ownership of nearly 241.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Origin Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGN] by around 29,808,172 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 24,508,564 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 450,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,866,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,448,671 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 16,397,862 shares during the same period.