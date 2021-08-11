Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] Revenue clocked in at $10.10 million, down -50.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] loss -3.76% or -0.03 points to close at $0.79 with a heavy trading volume of 2501680 shares. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Chia-Lin Simmons Joins Nxt-ID as Chief Executive Officer.

NXT-ID, Inc. NASDAQ: NXTD (the “Company” or “Nxt-ID”), a provider of technology products and services for healthcare applications, announced that Chia-Lin Simmons has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective June 14, 2021. Ms. Simmons will report to the Company’s Board of Directors, and will be responsible for performing the services and duties customarily associated with a Chief Executive Officer position.

“We are strengthening our management team as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Mr. Gust, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors and the Chair of its Compensation Committee. “Chia-Lin has extensive executive leadership experience with technology companies. Under her leadership, we can again consider new growth initiatives.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.82, the shares rose to $0.8373 and dropped to $0.772, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NXTD points out that the company has recorded -60.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -172.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, NXTD reached to a volume of 2501680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for NXTD stock

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, NXTD shares dropped by -12.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8691, while it was recorded at 0.7773 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0318 for the last 200 days.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.12 and a Gross Margin at +65.01. Nxt-ID Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.04.

Return on Total Capital for NXTD is now -2.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.39. Additionally, NXTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] managed to generate an average of -$150,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 132.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.10% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,971,421, which is approximately 202.106% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,107,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.87 million in NXTD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 29.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nxt-ID Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 2,582,439 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 280,066 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 963,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,826,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 241,972 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 78,610 shares during the same period.