Nomura lifts Agora Inc. [API] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agora Inc. [NASDAQ: API] loss -1.15% on the last trading session, reaching $29.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Agora, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (“Agora”), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We have been a public company for one year now. Looking back at the past year, we are very proud to have helped people around the world stay connected during this challenging period. Together with developers on our platform, we are changing the way people work and study, and how people play and live their lives,” said Tony Zhao, founder, chairman and CEO of Agora. “I would like to thank our developers, customers, and partners for their trust in Agora. We will continue to invest in enabling meaningful human connections and creating more real-time engagement possibilities.”.

Agora Inc. represents 115.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.49 billion with the latest information. API stock price has been found in the range of $28.42 to $30.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, API reached a trading volume of 2383106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agora Inc. [API]:

Nomura have made an estimate for Agora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Agora Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agora Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for API stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30.

Trading performance analysis for API stock

Agora Inc. [API] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, API shares dropped by -22.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for API stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for Agora Inc. [API]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.12, while it was recorded at 29.52 for the last single week of trading, and 48.25 for the last 200 days.

Agora Inc. [API]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agora Inc. [API]

78 institutional holders increased their position in Agora Inc. [NASDAQ:API] by around 9,920,677 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 8,960,427 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 26,138,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,019,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. API stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,694,975 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,191,169 shares during the same period.