Nikola Corporation [NKLA] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $18

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.55 during the day while it closed the day at $10.40. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Nikola Expands Sales And Service Dealer Network In Northeastern United States.

Alta Equipment appointed as a new Nikola Dealer.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and energy infrastructure solutions, announced an expansion to its dealer network for its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage with the addition of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG).

Nikola Corporation stock has also gained 1.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NKLA stock has declined by -12.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.59% and lost -31.85% year-on date.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $4.09 billion, with 394.58 million shares outstanding and 188.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.25M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 20153793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NKLA stock. On February 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NKLA shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110526.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

NKLA stock trade performance evaluation

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -30.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.15, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 16.83 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corporation [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -361723.16 and a Gross Margin at -6300.00. Nikola Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -418653.68.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -55.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.94. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$883,824 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $829 million, or 20.60% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 17,038,863, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,452,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.3 million in NKLA stocks shares; and INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $106.86 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 35,341,094 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 10,139,793 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 34,223,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,703,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,793,793 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,159,069 shares during the same period.