Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Stock trading around $3.58 per share: What’s Next?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.58 at the close of the session, up 0.85%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Nanotech Agrees to be Acquired by Meta Materials Inc. and Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

All Cash Transaction Values the Company at approximately $90.8 million.

Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with Meta Materials Inc. (“META®”)(NASDAQ: MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, pursuant to which META will indirectly acquire Nanotech for $1.25 per common share in an all-cash transaction (the “Transaction”) valued at approximately $90.8 million on a fully diluted basis. META and Nanotech will host a webcast at 10:00 am EDT to review the Transaction (details below). The Company also announces its financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Meta Materials Inc. stock is now 155.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMAT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.75 and lowest of $3.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.76, which means current price is +162.85% above from all time high which was touched on 06/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.31M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 10931228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9708.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has MMAT stock performed recently?

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.48. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 476.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.13, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.10 and a Current Ratio set at 34.10.

Insider trade positions for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $22 million, or 2.20% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,595,624, which is approximately 71.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 543,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 million in MMAT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.72 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 139.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 3,694,605 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 879,568 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,452,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,026,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,917,799 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 541,377 shares during the same period.