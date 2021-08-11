MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] Revenue clocked in at $37.20 million, up 287.72% YTD: What’s Next?

MediaCo Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MDIA] price surged by 36.30 percent to reach at $2.69. The company report on June 11, 2021 that MediaCo Appoints New Executive Team to Lead Strategic Realignment and Innovation.

RAHSAN-RAHSAN LINDSAY NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MEDIACO: HOT 97, WBLS, AND FAIRWAY OUTDOOR; BRADFORD TOBIN NAMED PRESIDENT AND COO.

Company Appoints New Seasoned Leadership in Key Roles to Fuel Growth and Continued Service to Black Culture and the Hip Hop Community.

A sum of 23662699 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.60M shares. MediaCo Holding Inc. shares reached a high of $11.49 and dropped to a low of $7.37 until finishing in the latest session at $10.10.

Guru’s Opinion on MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MediaCo Holding Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03.

MDIA Stock Performance Analysis:

MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.43. With this latest performance, MDIA shares dropped by -40.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.22 for MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MediaCo Holding Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.83 and a Gross Margin at +7.22. MediaCo Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.14.

Return on Total Capital for MDIA is now -1.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -791.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.37. Additionally, MDIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] managed to generate an average of -$141,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.MediaCo Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 28.30% of MDIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDIA stocks are: STANDARD GENERAL L.P. with ownership of 184,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.00% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 103,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 million in MDIA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.74 million in MDIA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in MediaCo Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MDIA] by around 80,829 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 34,615 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 437,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 552,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDIA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,007 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 32,556 shares during the same period.