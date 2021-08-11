Market cap of Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] reaches 189.41M – now what?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.18 during the day while it closed the day at $1.10. The company report on August 10, 2021 that TYME Technologies, Inc. Provides Business Update and Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

– Completed strategic review, identifying breast cancer, second-line pancreatic cancer, high-risk sarcomas as priority clinical settings –.

– Announced OASIS breast cancer trial, a multicenter Phase II single-arm, open-label study of SM-88 used with methoxsalen, phenytoin, and sirolimus (“MPS”) in metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer, with Georgetown University –.

Tyme Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -1.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TYME stock has declined by -7.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.26% and lost -9.84% year-on date.

The market cap for TYME stock reached $189.41 million, with 154.17 million shares outstanding and 113.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, TYME reached a trading volume of 2695919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

TYME stock trade performance evaluation

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, TYME shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.05 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2673, while it was recorded at 1.1180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4954 for the last 200 days.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22 million, or 11.70% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,798,366, which is approximately 30.178% of the company’s market cap and around 27.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,189,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.71 million in TYME stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.65 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly -31.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 5,947,066 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,259,107 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 12,693,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,899,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 494,242 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 347,393 shares during the same period.