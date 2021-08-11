Market cap of Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] reaches 3.11B – now what?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] surged by $0.66 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $39.0405 during the day while it closed the day at $38.49. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates.

Riot produces 444 Bitcoins in July 2021.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”), one of the leading Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining companies in the United States, announces its July production and operations updates, including its unaudited Bitcoin production for July 2021 and its miner shipping/deployment status.

Riot Blockchain Inc. stock has also gained 22.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIOT stock has inclined by 28.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.44% and gained 126.55% year-on date.

The market cap for RIOT stock reached $3.11 billion, with 83.16 million shares outstanding and 70.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.51M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 12151856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $46.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

RIOT stock trade performance evaluation

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.27. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 22.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 831.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.31 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.26, while it was recorded at 35.52 for the last single week of trading, and 29.98 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.20 and a Current Ratio set at 37.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $747 million, or 23.70% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,208,559, which is approximately 58.244% of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,427,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.42 million in RIOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $58.03 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 95.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 7,334,034 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 2,923,284 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,148,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,406,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,368,091 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 738,064 shares during the same period.