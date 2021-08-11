Market cap of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] reaches 59.03M – now what?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] price plunged by -4.09 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on August 5, 2021 that ReShape Lifesciences Reports Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, reported its preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenues of $3.5 million, as compared to revenues of $1.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 107% increase. The $1.8 million increase was primarily due to increased revenues in the US. Additionally, our revenues grew 10% sequentially from the 1st Quarter 2021 representing increases in both US and OUS revenues. The Company reported gross profit of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a gross margin of 61%, compared to $0.8 million in the three months ending on June 30, 2020, with a gross margin of 49%. The higher gross margin is attributed to increased sales volume, as revenue increased 107%, and we achieved lower overhead department and period expenses.

A sum of 1514355 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.66M shares. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares reached a high of $3.68 and dropped to a low of $3.4973 until finishing in the latest session at $3.52.

Guru’s Opinion on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

RSLS Stock Performance Analysis:

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, RSLS shares dropped by -23.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.66 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.80, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading, and 7.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -673.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.78. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.70.

Return on Total Capital for RSLS is now -92.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.70. Additionally, RSLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] managed to generate an average of -$6,167,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

RSLS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RSLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. go to 0.24%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] Insider Position Details

Positions in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RSLS] by around 81,303 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 150,760 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 291,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 523,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSLS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,909 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 138,192 shares during the same period.