Market cap of Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] reaches 84.24M – now what?

Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: RCON] closed the trading session at $3.39 on 08/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.37, while the highest price level was $3.5093. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Recon Announces FGS Cooperation with G7 IOT to Empower the Logistics Industry with Digital Operation of Fleet Fuel Management.

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”) announced that its subsidiary Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology Company Limited (“FGS”) signed a three-year cooperation agreement (“Agreement”) with Hui Tong Tian Xia Petrochemical (Dalian) Co. Ltd (“Huitong Dalian”), a leading Chinese company focusing on fleet fuel management, to establish an electronic integrated service platform (the “Platform”) for enterprise fuel consumption management. Huitong Dalian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijing Hui Tong Tian Xia IOT Technology CO. Ltd (“G7 IOT”).

According to the Agreement, FGS will provide customized development and maintenance services to Huitong Dalian regarding the fleet fuel management-based Platform according to the requirement of G7 IOT. The services are provided to realize timely fueling and payment management, automatic account reconciliation between all gas stations of PetroChina Company Limited (the “PetroChina”) in China and logistics enterprises as end users of the Platform. According to the business development schedule agreed by both parties, the initial cooperation will be carried out in Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Shandong, Sichuan, Hubei, Gansu, Hunan, Zhejiang provinces. It is expected that monthly fuel consumption flow by end users, which are mainly logistics enterprises, in the above provinces through the Platform will be RMB 66 million. Pursuant to the Agreement, FGS has the right to charge certain percentages of the flow as service fees.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 130.61 percent and weekly performance of 1.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -59.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, RCON reached to a volume of 1143466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recon Technology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recon Technology Ltd. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, RCON shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.20, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.68 and a Gross Margin at +29.81. Recon Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.27.

Return on Total Capital for RCON is now -14.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.92. Additionally, RCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] managed to generate an average of -$20,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Recon Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of RCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCON stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 49,021, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 53.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 25,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87000.0 in RCON stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $83000.0 in RCON stock with ownership of nearly -60.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recon Technology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:RCON] by around 82,977 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 37,800 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCON stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,977 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 253 shares during the same period.