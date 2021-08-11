Market cap of Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] reaches 1.18B – now what?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] gained 10.13% or 1.17 points to close at $12.72 with a heavy trading volume of 8237445 shares. The company report on August 7, 2021 that Peabody Announces Extension Of The Expiration Date For Its Offer To Purchase Up To $13.281 Million In Aggregate Accreted Value Of Its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes Due 2024.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) for cash up to $13.281 million (the “Available Repurchase Amount”) in aggregate accreted value of its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) at a purchase price equal to 73.840% of the accreted value of the 2024 Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the Indenture (as defined below), to, but excluding, the settlement date, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 3, 2021 (as the same may be further extended, the “Expiration Time”). Tendered 2024 Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time, unless extended or earlier terminated by Peabody. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 6, 2021, $66,692.00 aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes and $0 aggregate principal and commitment amounts of Priority Lien Obligations under the LC Agreement (as defined below) had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated July 7, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Except as otherwise described in this press release, all other terms of the Offer as described in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged. The Offer is being made to satisfy the requirements of the Indenture.

Subject to the Available Repurchase Amount, for each $1,000 accreted value of 2024 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Expiration Time and accepted by Peabody, holders of 2024 Notes will receive $738.40 in cash (the “Offer Price”), plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the Indenture, to, but excluding, the settlement date. The settlement date is currently expected to be the second business day following the Expiration Time. As previously disclosed, Peabody is making a concurrent debt repurchase offer (the “Concurrent LC Agreement Offer”) under the Credit Agreement, dated as of January 29, 2021, among Peabody, the lenders party thereto from time to time and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Administrative Agent (the “LC Agreement”).

It opened the trading session at $11.66, the shares rose to $12.92 and dropped to $11.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTU points out that the company has recorded 241.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1490.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.02M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 8237445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $4.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25.

Trading performance analysis for BTU stock

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.68. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 20.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 241.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 351.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.44, while it was recorded at 11.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

There are presently around $941 million, or 76.70% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,445,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.98 million in BTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $62.83 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 0.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 6,647,008 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 11,948,827 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 55,395,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,991,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,088,629 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,551,134 shares during the same period.