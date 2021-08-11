Market cap of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] reaches 191.93M – now what?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.61 during the day while it closed the day at $5.19. The company report on August 11, 2021 that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Signs Transfer Agreements to Expand Its Household Services Business.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, announced that its affiliated variable interest entity, Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Area E Home Service Co., Ltd. (“E-Home Pingtan”) had entered into (i) an equity transfer agreement to acquire 33% equity interests of Fujian Happiness Yijia Family Service Co., Ltd. (“Happiness Yijia”) in cash; (ii) an equity transfer agreement to acquire 100% equity interests of Fujian Jin Ri Dao Jia Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jin Ri Dao Jia”) in cash; and (iii) an equity transfer agreement to acquire 55% equity interests of Fujian Zhi Xie Education Technology Development Co., Ltd. (“Zhi Xie Education”) and 55% equity interests of Fuzhou Ju Shang Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd. (“Ju Shang Enterprise”) in cash.

E-Home Pingtan currently owns 67% equity interests of Happiness Yijia. Formed in 2015, Happiness Yijia is a renowned provider of nanny and maternity matron services in Fuzhou City, China and one of the largest household services companies in Fujian Province, China. Upon the closing of the acquisition, E-Home Pingtan will own 100% equity interests of Happiness Yijia.

The market cap for EJH stock reached $191.93 million, with 36.98 million shares outstanding and 11.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 10507220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26.

EJH stock trade performance evaluation

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.47.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.92 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.79, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +34.85. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now 21.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of $14,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.