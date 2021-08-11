Market Analysts see The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

The Beachbody Company Inc. [NYSE: BODY] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.66 during the day while it closed the day at $8.61. The company report on July 30, 2021 that The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in for the conference call is (833) 989-3106 and the international dial-in number is (873) 415-0233. The conference ID is 1094283. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.

The Beachbody Company Inc. stock has also loss -6.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BODY stock has declined by -13.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.98% and lost -17.77% year-on date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, BODY reached a trading volume of 2956768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BODY shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BODY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Beachbody Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Beachbody Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Beachbody Company Inc. is set at 0.76

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, BODY shares dropped by -3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BODY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading.

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] managed to generate an average of -$1,979,210 per employee.

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in The Beachbody Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in The Beachbody Company Inc. [NYSE:BODY] by around 7,335,123 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 816,539 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 620,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,530,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BODY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,319,556 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 636,530 shares during the same period.