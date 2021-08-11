Market Analysts see GoPro Inc. [GPRO] falling to $2.50. Time to buy?

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.93% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.90%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters.

, Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) (NASDAQ: AMZN) and GoPro, Inc. (“GoPro”) (NASDAQ: GPRO) unsealed a jointly filed lawsuit against seven individuals and two entities (the “defendants”) for counterfeiting GoPro’s popular camera accessories, including the floating hand grip, “The Handler,” and the “3-Way” grip, extension arm, and tripod mount. The defendants attempted to offer the infringing products in Amazon’s store, violating Amazon’s policies, infringing on GoPro’s trademarks, and breaking the law.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington and alleges that the nine defendants used GoPro’s registered trademarks without authorization to deceive customers about the authenticity and origin of the products and create a false affiliation with GoPro. Amazon closed the defendants’ selling accounts and proactively refunded the impacted customers.

Over the last 12 months, GPRO stock rose by 120.45%. The one-year GoPro Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.01. The average equity rating for GPRO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.67 billion, with 153.63 million shares outstanding and 123.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, GPRO stock reached a trading volume of 5948276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GoPro Inc. [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $10.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. On February 05, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 7 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GPRO Stock Performance Analysis:

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 10.20 for the last single week of trading, and 9.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoPro Inc. Fundamentals:

GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

GPRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,007 million, or 76.00% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,618,819, which is approximately 5.5% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,953,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.5 million in GPRO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $81.11 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 33,551,402 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 22,639,397 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 36,237,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,428,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,642,908 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,331,083 shares during the same period.