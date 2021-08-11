Market Analysts see Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] price surged by 3.46 percent to reach at $3.63. The company report on August 10, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. – SAVA.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 9, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cassava and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

A sum of 3409677 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.86M shares. Cassava Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $109.88 and dropped to a low of $101.10 until finishing in the latest session at $108.62.

The one-year SAVA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.31. The average equity rating for SAVA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $94.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $80 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock. On February 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SAVA shares from 20 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 15.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.60.

SAVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.00. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3461.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.58, while it was recorded at 99.97 for the last single week of trading, and 44.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cassava Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -19.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$575,818 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 60.30 and a Current Ratio set at 60.30.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,197 million, or 27.70% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,404,922, which is approximately 22.03% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,774,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.71 million in SAVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $74.55 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly 53.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 3,220,199 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,401,847 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,396,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,018,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,125,380 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,138 shares during the same period.