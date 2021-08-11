Market Analysts see Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] falling to $65. Time to buy?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] price plunged by -0.49 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Affirm Completes $500 Million Asset-Backed Securitization to Support Continued Growth.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, announced that it has closed a $500 million securitization of its point-of-sale installment loans. The issuance follows an active and successful period for Affirm, having recently been recognized as “Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year” in the 2021 U.S. Securitization Awards announced by GlobalCapital. The transaction marks Affirm’s third securitization of 2021, the sixth since it launched its program in July 2020 and represents the company’s most successful issuance to date.

“Our capital strategy continues to be an important point of competitive differentiation for Affirm as our ABS program builds upon its already strong execution,” said Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer at Affirm. “Our 2021-B securitization was our most efficient execution to date, and provides us with even greater flexibility to support our growth in 2021 and beyond. We appreciate the exceptionally strong investor demand for this offering, and the confidence in our platform from our large, diversified group of institutional capital partners.”.

A sum of 1223006 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.39M shares. Affirm Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $66.499 and dropped to a low of $65.01 until finishing in the latest session at $65.56.

The one-year AFRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.54. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $76.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Stephens analysts kept a Underweight rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.95% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.54, while it was recorded at 66.80 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +88.38. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now 7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.12. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

AFRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Affirm Holdings Inc. go to -0.71%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,397 million, or 74.80% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 10,812,981, which is approximately 32.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SPARK GROWTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LLC, holding 8,350,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $547.47 million in AFRM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $459.39 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 73,041,647 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 100,920 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 9,176,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,319,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,974,659 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 81,111 shares during the same period.