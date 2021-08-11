Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain 241.95% so far this year. What now?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] price plunged by -0.78 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Marathon Digital Holdings Appoints Sarita James and Said Ouissal to its Board of Directors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, has appointed Sarita James and Said Ouissal to its board of directors, effective immediately. As a result, Marathon’s board of directors now consists of seven directors, including five independent directors and two inside directors.

“As the Bitcoin ecosystem becomes increasingly more complex and institutionalized, we believe it is imperative to add proven leaders with diverse backgrounds and perspectives to our board who can help strategically position Marathon for continued success,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “Both Sarita and Said have track records of successfully leading and growing organizations in industries directly pertinent to our own, and we are confident that their guidance will be of great value to our business and to our shareholders as we work to continue building Marathon into one of the leading Bitcoin miners in North America.”.

A sum of 8530334 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.60M shares. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $36.71 and dropped to a low of $34.3501 until finishing in the latest session at $35.70.

The one-year MARA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.83. The average equity rating for MARA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $45.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 253.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51.

MARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.59. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 30.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 704.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.03 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.82, while it was recorded at 33.22 for the last single week of trading, and 24.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 219.20 and a Current Ratio set at 219.20.

MARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $935 million, or 26.70% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,554,765, which is approximately 897.054% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,689,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.01 million in MARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.5 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 95.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 18,525,513 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 2,261,980 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,413,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,200,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,216,504 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 806,755 shares during the same period.