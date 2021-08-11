Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] is 107.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] traded at a low on 08/10/21, posting a -2.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.41. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Luokung Subsidiary eMapGo Wins Gaogong Intelligent Car Golden Globe Award.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services (“LBS”) and high-definition maps (“HD Maps”) in China, announced that its operating subsidiary eMapGo Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“EMG”), a leading provider of navigation and electronic map services in China, has won the 2021 Gaogong Intelligent Car Golden Globe Award in the category of Leading Competitive Supplier of Intelligent Driving (HD Map).

Other winners of the Advanced Intelligent Golden Globe Award included well-known automotive technology service providers such as Bosch and Continental under the Intelligent Driving Mass Production Solutions category.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3283374 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Luokung Technology Corp. stands at 9.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.40%.

The market cap for LKCO stock reached $470.14 million, with 232.60 million shares outstanding and 181.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.03M shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 3283374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has LKCO stock performed recently?

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -27.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8581, while it was recorded at 1.4280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2108 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $6 million, or 4.20% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,645,941, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 328,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in LKCO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.35 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 333.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 746,315 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 551,162 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,278,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,575,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 555,136 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 532,315 shares during the same period.