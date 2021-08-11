KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] moved down -2.10: Why It’s Important

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] slipped around -0.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $20.96 at the close of the session, down -2.10%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that KE Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021 Eastern Time.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, August 12, 2021).

KE Holdings Inc. stock is now -65.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEKE Stock saw the intraday high of $21.71 and lowest of $20.3736 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.40, which means current price is +16.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.34M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 14182227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]?

China Renaissance have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -44.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.35% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.64 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.40, while it was recorded at 20.33 for the last single week of trading, and 55.72 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.92. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now 5.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.96. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 4.76%.

Insider trade positions for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $5,647 million, or 31.20% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 104,532,165, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,937,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $438.86 million in BEKE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $231.01 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 1236.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 146,113,319 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 37,501,811 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 85,787,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,402,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 111,800,188 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 18,600,190 shares during the same period.