Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] Revenue clocked in at $33.20 million, down -19.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] gained 2.75% or 0.08 points to close at $2.99 with a heavy trading volume of 40358039 shares. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Plans for Smaller Size Electric Vehicles.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) announced plans to enter the smaller size electric vehicle (EV) market in China. Kaixin’s new energy vehicle unit has launched development plans focused on smaller EV models in the subcompact and minicompact categories. To speed up the process, the Company has discussed mergers and acquisitions with a number of electric car manufacturers. Kaixin will disclose the results in a timely manner.

Automobiles have been gradually shifting from a symbol of wealth and social status to the fundamental role of transportation tool in China. The rapid development of electric vehicle technology has closed in the technological gap to fuel vehicles and substantially lowered production costs, which has led to more consumption of electric vehicles. In addition, the rise of the younger generation of consumers in Chinese cities, who carry a preference for vehicles of lighter weight and smaller size, has made smaller size electric cars a dark horse in the Chinese automobile market segmentation. Sales of subcompact and minicompact electric cars are forecasted to reach 5 million units in 2025, making it one of the best-selling models in Chinese auto market.

It opened the trading session at $3.23, the shares rose to $3.45 and dropped to $2.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KXIN points out that the company has recorded -23.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -647.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, KXIN reached to a volume of 40358039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83.

Trading performance analysis for KXIN stock

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.04. With this latest performance, KXIN shares gained by 34.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 184.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.87 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.99.

Additionally, KXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] managed to generate an average of -$155,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 50.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of KXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: MINT TOWER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT B.V. with ownership of 100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 72.11% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 55,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in KXIN stocks shares; and PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $0.13 million in KXIN stock with ownership of nearly -48.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ:KXIN] by around 155,170 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 750,092 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 447,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KXIN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 121,246 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 586,548 shares during the same period.