Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $9

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KDMN] traded at a high on 08/10/21, posting a 3.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.04. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Kadmon Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) provided a business update and reported financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2021.

“The recent U.S. FDA approval of REZUROCK marked a transformative event for Kadmon and for patients living with cGVHD. REZUROCK represents a paradigm shift in the cGVHD treatment landscape by uniquely addressing both the immune and fibrotic components of the disease,” said Harlan W. Waksal, M.D., President and CEO of Kadmon. “We look forward to bringing this meaningful new therapy to patients in the U.S. by the end of this month.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3821447 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kadmon Holdings Inc. stands at 7.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.38%.

The market cap for KDMN stock reached $811.04 million, with 160.92 million shares outstanding and 155.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, KDMN reached a trading volume of 3821447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

UBS have made an estimate for Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on KDMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kadmon Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 386.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 61.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.50. With this latest performance, KDMN shares gained by 33.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.04 for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.14 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1234.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.33. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1314.10.

Return on Total Capital for KDMN is now -62.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.70. Additionally, KDMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] managed to generate an average of -$857,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

There are presently around $831 million, or 98.90% of KDMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,244,464, which is approximately 8.851% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 15,711,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.19 million in KDMN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $65.17 million in KDMN stock with ownership of nearly 31.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kadmon Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KDMN] by around 27,175,965 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 29,201,821 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 108,524,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,902,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDMN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,364,504 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 10,922,020 shares during the same period.