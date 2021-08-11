Jefferies slashes price target on Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] – find out why.

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.54 at the close of the session, down -3.14%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Ardelyx Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 28, 2021 – ARDX.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 10, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ardelyx Inc. (“Ardelyx”) (NASDAQ: ARDX) between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:.

Ardelyx Inc. stock is now -76.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARDX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.6091 and lowest of $1.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.23, which means current price is +1.99% above from all time high which was touched on 04/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.02M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 7594624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

How has ARDX stock performed recently?

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -80.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.45 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.6479, while it was recorded at 1.5960 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4842 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $130 million, or 87.80% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 13,633,582, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,077,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.36 million in ARDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.21 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 1.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 7,704,031 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,075,717 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 72,459,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,239,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,469,499 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 380,901 shares during the same period.