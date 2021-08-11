Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] Stock trading around $0.71 per share: What’s Next?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.12%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SRAC, ATHA and ITRM.

Over the last 12 months, ITRM stock dropped by -29.31%. The average equity rating for ITRM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $126.88 million, with 179.14 million shares outstanding and 176.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.36M shares, ITRM stock reached a trading volume of 5217573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]:

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ITRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

ITRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.12. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -43.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.00 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4374, while it was recorded at 0.7543 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2580 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iterum Therapeutics plc Fundamentals:

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 9.50% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,538,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 million in ITRM stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $1.04 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 2,646,018 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,814,258 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,503,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,963,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,991,431 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,738,750 shares during the same period.