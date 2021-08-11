Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] Revenue clocked in at $41.80 million, up 186.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NTLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.76% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.30%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Intellia Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

Established proof of concept for the Company’s modular in vivo delivery platform with first-ever clinical data from systemically administered CRISPR genome editing candidate in humans.

Interim Phase 1 data from first two cohorts show NTLA-2001 was well-tolerated and achieved deep TTR reduction, with a maximum 96% serum TTR reduction by day 28, demonstrating potential as single-dose treatment for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis; plan to report additional data from ongoing study this year.

Over the last 12 months, NTLA stock rose by 663.27%. The one-year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.58. The average equity rating for NTLA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.08 billion, with 68.12 million shares outstanding and 64.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, NTLA stock reached a trading volume of 1144055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTLA shares is $138.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $80, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on NTLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 12.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 265.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.44.

NTLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.30. With this latest performance, NTLA shares gained by 5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 663.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.71, while it was recorded at 159.11 for the last single week of trading, and 75.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -235.51. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -231.46.

Return on Total Capital for NTLA is now -31.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.46. Additionally, NTLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] managed to generate an average of -$430,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

NTLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. go to 30.00%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,150 million, or 82.10% of NTLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTLA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,684,441, which is approximately -20.053% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,578,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $869.5 million in NTLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $821.64 million in NTLA stock with ownership of nearly 4.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NTLA] by around 10,237,041 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 11,472,927 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 36,995,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,705,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTLA stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,618,172 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,096,778 shares during the same period.