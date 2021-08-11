Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $6

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] gained 2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $2.98 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants to Chief Scientific Officer under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INFI) (“Infinity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, announced the grant of an inducement stock option award and an inducement restricted stock unit award to Stephane Peluso, Ph.D., the Company’s recently hired Chief Scientific Officer, in accordance with Dr. Peluso’s employment offer letter. These grants were approved by the Company’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Director’s and were made as a material inducement to Dr. Peluso’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his employment compensation.

The inducement stock option award consists of an option to purchase a total of 250,000 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $2.93, equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on August 2, 2021, the date of grant. The stock option has a 10-year term and vests over four years with 12/48 of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and 1/48 of the original number of shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to Dr. Peluso’s continued service with the Company through the respective vesting dates. The inducement stock option award is subject to the terms and conditions of the inducement stock option award agreement covering the grant of the inducement stock options.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 88.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $266.20 million with the latest information. INFI stock price has been found in the range of $2.825 to $3.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, INFI reached a trading volume of 3993341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $4 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on INFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 140.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.03. With this latest performance, INFI shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.95 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

There are presently around $131 million, or 58.60% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 8,383,645, which is approximately -51.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,575,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.59 million in INFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.56 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 52.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 26,317,897 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 14,888,534 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 2,859,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,066,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,902,967 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 4,332,388 shares during the same period.