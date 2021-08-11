Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT] moved down -4.63: Why It’s Important

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [NASDAQ: HVBT] slipped around -0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.09 at the close of the session, down -4.63%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:HIVE)(NASDAQ:HVBT)(FSE:HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) announces that it has, as requested by HIVE management, been granted a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”). This means that during the MCTO the stock will remain trading while management works diligently to complete the audit of its annual financial statements. The directors and management, including the CEO and CFO, of HIVE will not be able to trade shares during this period. As previously announced on July 29, 2021 the application for the MCTO was made due to a delay in the preparation and filing of its financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”).

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares stock is now 63.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HVBT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.29 and lowest of $2.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.75, which means current price is +77.79% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, HVBT reached a trading volume of 5099435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares is set at 0.28

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.30. With this latest performance, HVBT shares gained by 22.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 692.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HVBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.00 and a Gross Margin at +7.57. Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.69.

Return on Total Capital for HVBT is now -12.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, HVBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.

Insider trade positions for Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.01% of HVBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HVBT stocks are: CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS with ownership of 5,890, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.98% of the total institutional ownership; IFP ADVISORS, INC, holding 5,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in HVBT stocks shares; and TRADITION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in HVBT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [NASDAQ:HVBT] by around 3,794 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 9,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HVBT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,144 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.