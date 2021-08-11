Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell -46.30% so far this year. What now?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] loss -4.74% on the last trading session, reaching $7.84 price per share at the time. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, will release fiscal second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call Details.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. represents 153.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.43 billion with the latest information. HIMS stock price has been found in the range of $7.77 to $8.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 2140662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

Trading performance analysis for HIMS stock

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, HIMS shares dropped by -25.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.30 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.46, while it was recorded at 8.09 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$222,491 per employee.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.30.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. go to 45.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]

There are presently around $558 million, or 58.00% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 15,303,963, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, holding 9,278,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.75 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, currently with $72.75 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 66,010,138 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,998,309 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 219,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,228,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,743,480 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,282,556 shares during the same period.