Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] Stock trading around $14.02 per share: What’s Next?

The market cap for the stock reached $14.62 billion, with 1.04 billion shares outstanding and 141.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, YMM stock reached a trading volume of 5408421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.61.

YMM Stock Performance Analysis:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.01 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM], while it was recorded at 12.84 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] Insider Position Details

9 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 197,158,673 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,158,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 197,158,673 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.