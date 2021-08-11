For Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ], Analyst sees a rise to $71. What next?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] jumped around 0.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $62.02 at the close of the session, up 0.40%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that The Sweetest Summer Collab: Chewy CHIPS AHOY!® Fudge Filled Cookies Inspired By HERSHEY’S.

CHIPS AHOY! teams up with HERSHEY’S to release a new limited time only offering that brings two classic brands together.

As we enter the height of the summer season, CHIPS AHOY!® is giving fans an all-new satisfyingly sweet snack to bite into. The Chewy CHIPS AHOY! Fudge Filled Cookies brings the iconic taste of CHIPS AHOY! combined with HERSHEY’S inspired fudge flavor they will love with a rich fudge filled center. The mouthwatering new combo is just the treat you need when combined with ice cream for the ultimate summer sundae which can help turn any summer day into a Fundae.

Mondelez International Inc. stock is now 6.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $62.255 and lowest of $61.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.60, which means current price is +17.22% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 4728432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $68.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $63 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 62 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 53.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.26, while it was recorded at 62.15 for the last single week of trading, and 59.15 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.21 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.37.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.08. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $45,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 9.25%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $67,230 million, or 79.60% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,932,907, which is approximately 4.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,870,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.82 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.82 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -4.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 732 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 74,891,083 shares. Additionally, 726 investors decreased positions by around 66,297,495 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 942,817,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,084,005,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,608,633 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 6,215,772 shares during the same period.