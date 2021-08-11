For eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI], Analyst sees a rise to $53. What next?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] traded at a low on 08/10/21, posting a -4.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.54. The company report on August 4, 2021 that eXp World Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Revenue of $1 Billion and Declares First Cash Dividend.

Q2 2021 Revenue Increased 183% Year-over-Year to Reach New All-Time High, Driven by Agent Growth of 87%.

Company Declares Cash Dividend for Q3 2021 of $0.04 per Share of Common Stock.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1257208 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at 11.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.69%.

The market cap for EXPI stock reached $7.37 billion, with 145.59 million shares outstanding and 63.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, EXPI reached a trading volume of 1257208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $61.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for eXp World Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for eXp World Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has EXPI stock performed recently?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.36. With this latest performance, EXPI shares gained by 32.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.23 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.88, while it was recorded at 49.90 for the last single week of trading, and 39.23 for the last 200 days.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.88. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.73.

Return on Total Capital for EXPI is now 31.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.61. Additionally, EXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] managed to generate an average of $34,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 10.62.eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]

There are presently around $1,552 million, or 20.80% of EXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,491,820, which is approximately 3.686% of the company’s market cap and around 54.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,964,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.39 million in EXPI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $104.93 million in EXPI stock with ownership of nearly -14.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eXp World Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPI] by around 5,321,705 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 4,441,728 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 20,936,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,700,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 720,189 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,486,924 shares during the same period.