For Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ALNA] traded at a low on 08/10/21, posting a -2.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.96. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Allena Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Progress.

ALLN-346 well-tolerated in recently completed Phase 1b study; first patients dosed in Phase 2a program for gout and chronic kidney disease; initial data expected in Q4 2021.

June KOL webinar highlighted the unmet need in gout and potential for ALLN-346.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1541816 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.91%.

The market cap for ALNA stock reached $68.51 million, with 55.02 million shares outstanding and 53.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, ALNA reached a trading volume of 1541816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, ALNA shares dropped by -21.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1131, while it was recorded at 0.9442 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3521 for the last 200 days.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALNA is now -105.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -117.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -165.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.66. Additionally, ALNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] managed to generate an average of -$801,098 per employee.Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insider trade positions for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]

There are presently around $20 million, or 27.20% of ALNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALNA stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,330,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 million in ALNA stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $2.89 million in ALNA stock with ownership of nearly -25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ALNA] by around 4,047,042 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 2,102,294 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 14,275,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,424,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALNA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 371,174 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 582,002 shares during the same period.