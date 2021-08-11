FBR Capital slashes price target on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] – find out why.

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.19 at the close of the session, up 4.39%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) has filed the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov

Ur-Energy Chairman and CEO, Jeff Klenda said, “We are pleased to announce our results from the first half of 2021. We ended the period with more than $20 million in cash and 285,000 pounds U.S. produced U3O8 in inventory at the conversion facility. We continued to advance regulatory approvals at both our Lost Creek Property and Shirley Basin Project. Having received all remaining major approvals for Shirley Basin during Q2, our second uranium project in Wyoming now stands construction ready. The approvals also mean that we have effectively doubled the Company’s licensed and permitted production capacity.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock is now 48.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. URG Stock saw the intraday high of $1.20 and lowest of $1.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.74, which means current price is +60.81% above from all time high which was touched on 06/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 1039067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $1.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41.

How has URG stock performed recently?

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.31. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.01 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3538, while it was recorded at 1.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0613 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ur-Energy Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

There are presently around $43 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 10,102,624, which is approximately 71.551% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; CQS (US), LLC, holding 5,652,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.73 million in URG stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $6.21 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 39.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 9,734,572 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,344,828 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 24,794,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,874,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,497,120 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 592,486 shares during the same period.