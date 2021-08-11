Express Inc. [EXPR] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $9

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.38 during the day while it closed the day at $6.31. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Express, Inc. Announces Two Events: Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results to Be Reported on August 25, 2021; Virtual Investor Event to Be Hosted on August 26, 2021.

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), a leading fashion apparel retailer, announced the following events:.

The Company will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Earlier that morning, the Company will issue a press release detailing those results. The conference call will be hosted by Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, and Perry Pericleous, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Express Inc. stock has also gained 22.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPR stock has inclined by 108.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 121.40% and gained 593.41% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPR stock reached $383.40 million, with 65.20 million shares outstanding and 64.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.12M shares, EXPR reached a trading volume of 6636141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

EXPR stock trade performance evaluation

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.76. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 19.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 413.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.39 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $235 million, or 60.70% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,275,235, which is approximately 3.601% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,933,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.13 million in EXPR stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $30.74 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 11,526,696 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 13,508,423 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,181,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,216,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,675,647 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,276,137 shares during the same period.