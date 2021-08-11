ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] is -26.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ENGlobal Corporation [NASDAQ: ENG] closed the trading session at $2.35 on 08/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.3197, while the highest price level was $2.62. The company report on August 5, 2021 that ENGlobal Announces 2021 Strategic Update and Q2 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Discuss Results at 9:00 am EDT.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, reported the achievement of key objectives in its strategic transformation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.56 percent and weekly performance of -2.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, ENG reached to a volume of 2178253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]:

KeyBanc Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ENGlobal Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2012. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lazard Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2009, representing the official price target for ENGlobal Corporation stock. On August 08, 2008, analysts increased their price target for ENG shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENGlobal Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENG in the course of the last twelve months was 102.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ENG stock trade performance evaluation

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, ENG shares dropped by -15.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.59 and a Gross Margin at +12.42. ENGlobal Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for ENG is now -1.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.05. Additionally, ENG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] managed to generate an average of -$2,593 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.14.ENGlobal Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 33.90% of ENG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENG stocks are: OPPENHEIMER & CLOSE, LLC with ownership of 1,114,100, which is approximately 4.209% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 575,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 million in ENG stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $0.81 million in ENG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENGlobal Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in ENGlobal Corporation [NASDAQ:ENG] by around 1,427,479 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,316,251 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 810,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,554,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENG stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 706,675 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 845,680 shares during the same period.