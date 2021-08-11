electroCore Inc. [ECOR] stock Upgrade by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $3.50

electroCore Inc. [NASDAQ: ECOR] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.08 during the day while it closed the day at $1.05. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Study of Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) Shows Improvement in PTSD Symptoms and Decreased Inflammatory Response to Stress.

electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced the publication of a peer reviewed manuscript, “Transcutaneous Cervical Vagal Nerve Stimulation (tcVNS/nVNS) in Patients with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): A Pilot Study of Effects on PTSD Symptoms and Interleukin-6 Response to Stress” in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports. The manuscript reports the results of a randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled study conducted at Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University that resulted from work funded in part by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Biological Technologies Office (BTO) Targeted Neuroplasticity Training (TNT) program through the Naval Information Warfare Center.

PTSD is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, serious accident, terrorist act, war, combat, or who have been threatened with death, sexual violence or serious injury. Eight million American adults experience PTSD annually, and with limited FDA approved therapies, there is a large unmet medical need. The disorder is more prominent in women, with about 10% of women and 4% of men developing PTSD at some point in their lives.

electroCore Inc. stock has also gained 6.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ECOR stock has declined by -35.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.90% and lost -32.69% year-on date.

The market cap for ECOR stock reached $66.94 million, with 63.75 million shares outstanding and 53.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, ECOR reached a trading volume of 2942034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for electroCore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for electroCore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on ECOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for electroCore Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

electroCore Inc. [ECOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.33. With this latest performance, ECOR shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for electroCore Inc. [ECOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3155, while it was recorded at 1.0212 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7673 for the last 200 days.

electroCore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

There are presently around $7 million, or 18.50% of ECOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECOR stocks are: VALEO FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 1,822,250, which is approximately 26.348% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,676,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 million in ECOR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.51 million in ECOR stock with ownership of nearly 41.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in electroCore Inc. [NASDAQ:ECOR] by around 2,225,177 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 132,860 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 4,476,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,834,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECOR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 825,234 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 33,237 shares during the same period.