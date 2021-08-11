ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] is -68.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ: MOHO] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.81 during the day while it closed the day at $0.71. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $9 Million Follow-On Offering of American Depositary Shares for ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO).

ECMOHO Limited stock has also loss -13.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOHO stock has declined by -57.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.32% and lost -68.66% year-on date.

The market cap for MOHO stock reached $34.10 million, with 35.10 million shares outstanding and 24.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 387.41K shares, MOHO reached a trading volume of 3555088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ECMOHO Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

MOHO stock trade performance evaluation

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.47. With this latest performance, MOHO shares dropped by -53.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.76 for ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3783, while it was recorded at 0.7783 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9149 for the last 200 days.

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.48 and a Gross Margin at +19.23. ECMOHO Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.36.

Return on Total Capital for MOHO is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.07. Additionally, MOHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] managed to generate an average of -$29,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.ECMOHO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of MOHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOHO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 258,907, which is approximately 81.426% of the company’s market cap and around 26.41% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 46,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in MOHO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $29000.0 in MOHO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ECMOHO Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ:MOHO] by around 157,914 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,958 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 188,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOHO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,714 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 67 shares during the same period.