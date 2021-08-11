Dougherty & Company slashes price target on Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] – find out why.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [AMEX: APT] price plunged by -1.86 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021.

Overall Net Sales Down 30.2% due to Decreases in Mask and Shield SalesDisposable Protective Garment Sales Increased by 36.3%Building Supply Segment Sales Increased by 31.5%.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $17.8 million, down 30.2%, compared to $25.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

A sum of 2532000 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares reached a high of $9.77 and dropped to a low of $8.84 until finishing in the latest session at $8.96.

Guru’s Opinion on Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2010. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2009, representing the official price target for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for APT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91.

APT Stock Performance Analysis:

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.76. With this latest performance, APT shares gained by 26.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.49, while it was recorded at 8.80 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. Fundamentals:

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

APT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. go to 15.00%.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46 million, or 39.50% of APT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 946,690, which is approximately 0.942% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 932,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.36 million in APT stocks shares; and GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $5.34 million in APT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [AMEX:APT] by around 1,166,670 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,220,364 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,741,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,129,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 895,196 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 480,437 shares during the same period.