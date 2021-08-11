Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain 24.63% so far this year. What now?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.15%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Daré Bioscience Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of New Drug Application for DARE-BV1 for the Treatment of Bacterial Vaginosis.

Six-month priority review granted for DARE-BV1 with PDUFA target action date set for December 7, 2021.

NDA supported by positive data from the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 study, which demonstrated clinical cure rates of 70-81% from a single vaginal dose of DARE-BV1.

Over the last 12 months, DARE stock rose by 43.97%. The average equity rating for DARE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.82 million, with 49.35 million shares outstanding and 47.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, DARE stock reached a trading volume of 7283103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

DARE Stock Performance Analysis:

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.15. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5154, while it was recorded at 1.6120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5818 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dare Bioscience Inc. Fundamentals:

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.40% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,415,349, which is approximately -52.716% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 872,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 million in DARE stocks shares; and POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., currently with $0.55 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 612,244 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,781,476 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,250,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,644,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 244,405 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 108,766 shares during the same period.