Craig Hallum slashes price target on Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] – find out why.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] slipped around -0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.28 at the close of the session, down -2.33%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Hut 8 to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or “the Company”), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to be joining Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference.

On August 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET, Jaime Leverton, CEO, will join the conference to present a Company overview along with the latest updates from Hut 8 Mining. Those wishing to attend can register ahead of the event via the link here.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is now 128.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUT Stock saw the intraday high of $6.52 and lowest of $5.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.00, which means current price is +116.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, HUT reached a trading volume of 5129408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

How has HUT stock performed recently?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.02. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 27.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 584.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.71 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.14 and a Gross Margin at -51.13. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.77.

Return on Total Capital for HUT is now -22.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.29. Additionally, HUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] managed to generate an average of $634,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.10 and a Current Ratio set at 33.10.

Insider trade positions for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]

There are presently around $4 million, or 12.64% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 322,244, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.33% of the total institutional ownership; FINANCIAL ADVOCATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, holding 75,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in HUT stocks shares; and CUTLER GROUP LP, currently with $0.4 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 588,030 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 7,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 595,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 571,120 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.