Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain 155.89% so far this year. What now?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] gained 2.48% on the last trading session, reaching $1.65 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Cinedigm Announces Appointment of Ashok Amritraj to Board of Directors.

Prolific Producer of over 100 Major Studio and Independent Films Provides Expertise for Cinedigm’s Content Strategy and International Expansion.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced the appointment of Ashok Amritraj to the Cinedigm Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Cinedigm Corp. represents 165.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $282.20 million with the latest information. CIDM stock price has been found in the range of $1.565 to $1.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.91M shares, CIDM reached a trading volume of 10401024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for CIDM stock

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.55. With this latest performance, CIDM shares gained by 36.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4544, while it was recorded at 1.5780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2095 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.88 and a Gross Margin at +26.73. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.94.

Return on Total Capital for CIDM is now -46.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6,031.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.55. Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$872,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

There are presently around $19 million, or 9.30% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,732,948, which is approximately 243.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,061,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 million in CIDM stocks shares; and KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, currently with $2.45 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 6,777,489 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,206,786 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,517,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,502,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 928,626 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,842,596 shares during the same period.